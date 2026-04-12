Jake Sanderson News: Nets power-play goal
Sanderson scored a power-play goal on two shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Islanders.
Sanderson is on a four-game point streak, earning three goals and three assists in that span. The Senators' defense is getting closer to full health, getting Sanderson back from an upper-body injury and Thomas Chabot back from a broken forearm in the last week. Sanderson will handle the top duties across the board. He is up to 14 goals, 40 assists, 147 shots on net, 128 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating through 67 appearances this season.
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