Jake Sanderson News: Nets power-play marker

Sanderson scored a power-play goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Not only did Sanderson not need rest after the 4 Nations Face-Off, he was able to get the Senators on the board with his first-period tally. The defenseman ended up logging 21:21 of ice time, well below his average of 24:25 per game coming into the contest. He's now at six goals, 36 points (21 on the power play), 130 shots on net, 119 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating through 56 appearances. Sanderson should be back up his usual workload beginning with Wednesday's game versus the Jets -- look for him to see time on the top pairing and first power-play unit as he marches toward what's tracking to be a 50-point campaign for the 22-year-old.