Jake Sanderson News: Notches helper Sunday

Sanderson posted an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.

This was Sanderson's second game back from an upper-body injury, which has been a huge boost to the Senators' blue line. He's back in a top-pairing role, as the team's other defensive injuries eliminated the chance he'd be eased back into action. Sanderson has 11 goals, 49 points, 138 shots on net, 121 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over 64 outings this season and has a decent chance to earn his second straight 50-point campaign.