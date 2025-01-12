Jake Sanderson News: Posts helper Sunday

Sanderson notched an assist, three shots on goal, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Sanderson has earned three helpers over his last four games. This was his first point at even strength since Dec. 21 versus the Canucks, when he had a goal and two assists. The defenseman continues to play a massive role for the Senators, racking up two goals, 22 assists, 87 shots on net, 85 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating over 42 outings this season.