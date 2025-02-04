Fantasy Hockey
Jake Sanderson News: Pots goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 4, 2025 at 9:59am

Sanderson scored a goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Sanderson has three goals and six assists during his five-game point streak. He's up to five tallies and a career-best 29 assists through 52 outings overall. Sanderson continues to play big minutes in a top-four role, and he's added 117 shots on net, 109 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating. His rating has improved over the course of the season -- he's just minus-1 since the start of January.

Jake Sanderson
Ottawa Senators
