Jake Sanderson News: Provides helper in overtime win

Sanderson notched an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames.

Sanderson has started to get back on track with three helpers over his last five games. Prior to that, he went six contests without a point. The 22-year-old defenseman is up to a goal, 16 assists, 66 shots on net, 64 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating through 32 appearances this season. This was just his fourth even-strength point of the campaign -- he has 12 on the power play and one shorthanded assist on his ledger.