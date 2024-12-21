Jake Sanderson News: Racks up three points in OT win

Sanderson scored the game-winning goal, added two assists, fired three shots on net and blocked three shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canucks.

This was Sanderson's first multi-point effort since Nov. 25 versus the Flames. He assisted on second-period goals by Shane Pinto and Josh Norris, with the latter's tally being shorthanded. Sanderson then put the Canucks away with a goal 13 seconds into overtime. The 22-year-old defenseman has six points over his last six outings and a total of two goals, 18 assists, 69 shots on net, 67 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 33 contests. He's produced 12 power-play points and two shorthanded assists, but he's got enough talent to turn things around at even strength.