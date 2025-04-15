Jake Sanderson News: Receives maintenance day

Sanderson (rest) will not be in the lineup against the Blackhawks on Tuesday, per Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.

Sanderson will miss just his second game of the season as Ottawa gears up for the postseason. The Sens are opting to rest a few players against Chicago, but it remains to be seen if that will be the case again in the team's regular-season finale Thursday versus Carolina. Thomas Chabot will quarterback the No. 1 power-play in Sanderson's stead.