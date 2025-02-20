Fantasy Hockey
Jake Sanderson headshot

Jake Sanderson News: Records goal in 4 Nations Final

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2025 at 10:03am

Sanderson scored a goal Thursday in Team USA's 3-2 overtime loss to Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off Final.

Sanderson acquitted himself well in this tournament after slotting in for the last two games. His ascension to the NHL's elite performers continues -- he didn't look at all out of place skating with the league's best players. Sanderson is already on a 50-point pace, which would establish a new career-best mark.

Jake Sanderson
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
