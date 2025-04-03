Jake Sanderson News: Second straight 10-goal season

Sanderson scored a goal in a 2-1 victory over the Lightning on Tuesday.

Sanderson's goal stood as the winner. He put in a wrist shot from the top of the slot on the power play about five minutes into the second period. It was Sanderson's 10th goal of the season and third in his last four contests. He's the fifth defenseman in franchise history to record consecutive 10-goal seasons, joining Erik Karlsson, Wade Redden, Zdeno Chara and Steve Duchesne. Overall, Sanderson has 10 goals, 41 assists and 170 shots, with 27 of his points coming with the man advantage.