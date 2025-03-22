Fantasy Hockey
Jake Sanderson headshot

Jake Sanderson News: Sends helper Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Sanderson registered an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Devils.

Sanderson has been good in March with a goal and 11 assists over 11 contests. The 22-year-old defenseman set up a Brady Tkachuk goal to open the scoring early in the second period Saturday. Sanderson is up to 48 points, 154 shots on net, 140 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating. While his defensive metrics were lacking earlier in the year, he's actually plus-2 in March, showing great improvement in that area while still being a strong source of offense and power-play production.

