Jake Sanderson News: Supplies helper in loss

Sanderson notched an assist in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Sanderson took a minus-4 rating in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Golden Knights, but he bounced back with a helper Sunday. This was just his second even-strength point of the campaign -- the defenseman has earned six of eight points with the man advantage. Sanderson has added 16 shots on net, 23 blocked shots, nine hits and a minus-5 rating over eight appearances while serving as the Senators' top blueliner.