Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jake Sanderson headshot

Jake Sanderson News: Two points in Wednesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Sanderson notched two assists in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over Chicago.

The blueliner had a hand in tallies by Brady Tkachuk in the first period and Josh Norris in the second, giving Sanderson his second straight multi-point effort. He's been a big factor in the Senators' hunt for a playoff spot, and over the last 13 games, Sanderson has erupted for four goals and 17 points.

Jake Sanderson
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now