Jake Sanderson headshot

Jake Sanderson News: Will skip Wednesday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Sanderson (rest) will remain out Wednesday versus Toronto, per Luke Fox of Sportsnet.

Sanderson is getting his second straight game off ahead of the playoffs. Wednesday's match is Ottawa's regular-season finale, so Sanderson will finish with 14 goals and 54 points in 67 appearances in 2025-26. Sanderson will continue to serve in a key role during Ottawa's first-round series against Carolina.

Jake Sanderson
Ottawa Senators
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