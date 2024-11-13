Jake Walman Injury: Game-time call for Thursday
Walman (upper body) is expected to be a game-time decision Thursday, according to Max Miller of NHL.com.
Walman has a goal and nine points in 13 appearances in 2024-25. He's missed San Jose's last four games because of the injury. If he draws back into the lineup Thursday, then Jack Thompson would likely be a healthy scratch after dressing in the Sharks' past four games.
