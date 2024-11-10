Fantasy Hockey
Jake Walman headshot

Jake Walman Injury: Game-time decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Walman (upper body) will be a game-time decision Sunday versus the Devils, according to Max Miller of NHL.com.

San Jose may dress seven defenders and 11 forwards against New Jersey. Walman was on the top pairing and worked on the second power-play unit during Sunday's morning skate, both positive signs for a potential return from a two-game absence. He has registered one goal, eight assists, 35 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and 16 hits across 13 appearances this season.

Jake Walman
San Jose Sharks
