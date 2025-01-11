Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jake Walman headshot

Jake Walman Injury: Game-time decision versus Wild

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Walman (lower body) will be a game-time decision versus Minnesota on Saturday, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Walman has been a pleasant surprise for the Sharks this season, tallying five goals and adding 20 assists in only 31 games. He has sat out the last eight games with his injury and should he return to the lineup, he will quarterback the first power play.

Jake Walman
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now