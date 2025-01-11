Jake Walman Injury: Game-time decision versus Wild
Walman (lower body) will be a game-time decision versus Minnesota on Saturday, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.
Walman has been a pleasant surprise for the Sharks this season, tallying five goals and adding 20 assists in only 31 games. He has sat out the last eight games with his injury and should he return to the lineup, he will quarterback the first power play.
