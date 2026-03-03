Jake Walman Injury: Held out of third period
Walman sustained an undisclosed injury Tuesday versus the Senators, but it isn't expected to be serious, Ryan Rishaug of TSN reports.
Walman was held out of the third period of Tuesday's contest. The 30-year-old defenseman can be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's game versus the Hurricanes. It doesn't seem like he's in danger of a lengthy absence, and the Oilers will have Connor Murphy ready to step into the lineup Friday if Walman can't go.
