Jake Walman Injury: Not available versus Rangers
Walman (upper body) remains sidelined for Thursday's clash with the Rangers, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Walman will be out of the lineup for his fifth consecutive contest due to his lingering upper-body issue. The blueliner was originally deemed a game-time call versus New York, so it's possible he will be ready in time to face the Penguins on Saturday.
