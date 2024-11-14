Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jake Walman headshot

Jake Walman Injury: Not available versus Rangers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Walman (upper body) remains sidelined for Thursday's clash with the Rangers, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Walman will be out of the lineup for his fifth consecutive contest due to his lingering upper-body issue. The blueliner was originally deemed a game-time call versus New York, so it's possible he will be ready in time to face the Penguins on Saturday.

Jake Walman
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now