Jake Walman Injury: Not playing Thursday

Walman will miss Thursday's game versus Minnesota with an upper-body injury, according to Max Miller of NHL.com.

It will be the second straight game that Walman will miss as he sat out Tuesday for disciplinary reasons. The defenseman has a goal and nine points in 13 games this season, including seven points in his last four games. Look for Jack Thompson to remain in the lineup. Walman could return Sunday when the Sharks are in New Jersey to play the Devils.