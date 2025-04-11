Jake Walman Injury: Not ready to return

Walman (undisclosed) won't be in action against the Sharks on Friday but should be available against Winnipeg on Sunday or Los Angeles on Monday, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Walman will miss his second straight contest due to his undisclosed injury. Based on head coach Kris Knoblauch's comments, it's possible that Walman only plays in one of the back-to-back contests to avoid putting too much strain on whatever is bothering him. Prior to getting hurt, the 29-year-old blueliner had generated one goal and five helpers while averaging 21:01 of ice time. Ty Emberson figures to be the odd man out once Walman returns -- though Troy Stecher could also be in danger of losing ice time.