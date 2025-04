Walman (undisclosed) won't play Wednesday versus the Blues, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports.

While the Oilers will get a full complement of forwards in Connor McDavid's return from a lower-body injury, they'll be forced to play short on defense. It's unclear when Walman sustained the injury, as he had an assist and played 23:23 in Monday's loss to the Ducks.