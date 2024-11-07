Jake Walman Injury: Questionable Thursday

Walman (undisclosed) is questionable for Thursday's game versus Minnesota, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Walman missed Tuesday's game versus Columbus for disciplinary reasons. His status for the game could be clarified by coach Ryan Warsofsky after the team's optional skate Thursday. Walman was red-hot before sitting out Tuesday as he had a goal and seven points in his previous four games, giving the 28-year-old, a goal and nine points in 13 contests this season.