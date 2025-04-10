Jake Walman Injury: Remains day-to-day

Walman (undisclosed) was labeled day-to-day ahead of Friday's matchup with the Sharks, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Walman was a late scratch ahead of Wednesday's matchup with St. Louis, forcing the Oilers to utilize just five defensemen in that contest. After shifting John Klingberg (lower body) to long-term injured reserve, the team should now have the cap space to promote a player from the minors for Friday's contest.