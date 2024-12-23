Jake Walman Injury: Sitting out Monday

Walman (lower body) won't play against Vancouver on Monday, according to Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Walman is day-to-day and will get additional time to recover ahead of Friday's matchup versus Vegas. He has registered five goals, 25 points, 80 shots on net, 47 blocked shots and 30 hits in 31 appearances this season. Due to Walman's absence, Henry Thrun will skate on the top pairing, while Shakir Mukhamadullin will be in Monday's lineup.