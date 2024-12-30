Fantasy Hockey
Jake Walman headshot

Jake Walman Injury: Unavailable Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Walman (lower body) won't be an option for Tuesday's matchup versus the Flyers, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Walman has resumed skating but will miss his fourth straight game. He has compiled five goals, 25 points, 80 shots on net, 47 blocked shots and 30 hits in 31 appearances this season. Due to Walman's absence, Henry Thrun will remain on the top pairing, while Shakir Mukhamadullin will stay in the lineup for a fourth consecutive contest.

Jake Walman
San Jose Sharks
