Jake Walman Injury: Won't play Sunday

Walman (upper body) won't suit up for Sunday's contest against the Devils, according to Max Miller of NHL.com.

Walman will miss his second straight game due to the injury. The left-shot blueliner skated with the team Sunday morning, so he could suit up in the second half of a back-to-back versus the Flyers on Monday. Jack Thompson will replace Walman in the lineup Sunday, and Henry Thrun will slide up to the top defense pair alongside Cody Ceci.