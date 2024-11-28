Fantasy Hockey
Jake Walman News: Assist streak at three games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Walman produced an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Senators.

Walman has a helper in three straight games and six points over seven outings since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 28-year-old defenseman is up to 15 points, 57 shots on net, 29 blocked shots, 18 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 20 contests. Walman's offense may not be that steady all season, but he's playing well in a large role, and that carries value in most fantasy formats.

