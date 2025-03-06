Jake Walman News: Being held out Thursday

Walman is being held out of the lineup versus the Avalanche on Thursday for trade-related reasons, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Walman is expected to be dealt to the Oilers, but both the Sharks and Oilers are playing Thursday. Additionally, Edmonton's having an injury crisis on defense, so the deal is not expected to be completed immediately -- though it could happen after the games Thursday or at some point Friday. Walman has a career-high 32 points over 50 appearances this season, but his role is likely to shrink dramatically with the Oilers.