Jake Walman News: Career season continues

Walman had two assists in a 6-2 win over Buffalo on Tuesday.

His breakout season continues. Walman has 32 points, including 26 helpers, and 125 shots in 50 games this season. His average ice time is up significantly -- more than three minutes a night -- from last season in Detroit (23:11 vs. 19:46). And his minus-1 rating is impressive on a team with a minus-68 goal differential on the season. Walman's career season feels like lightning in a bottle, but at the same time, we can't deny his value right now.