Jake Walman News: Cleared to play Friday
Walman (undisclosed) will be in the lineup Friday against Carolina, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.
Walman will team up with Connor Murphy, who was acquired Wednesday from Chicago. Walman was injured Tuesday in Ottawa and snapped his two-game goal scoring streak. Walman has eight goals and 10 assists in 33 games this season.
