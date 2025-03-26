Jake Walman News: Delivers power-play helper

Walman logged a power-play assist, five shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

Walman had a shot attempt ricochet off the boards and straight to Corey Perry, who buried it for the Oilers' first goal. This was Walman's third game in a row with a helper as he continues to settle into a top-four role with his new team. He's at 37 points (eight on the power play), 144 shots on net, 55 hits, 135 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 59 outings between the Oilers and the Sharks.