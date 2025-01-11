Jake Walman News: Earns assist in return

Walman posted an assist and five shots on goal over 22:19 of ice time in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Wild.

Walman missed eight games due to a lower-body injury, but he was able to pick up where he left off prior to the absence. The 28-year-old logged six points over nine outings in December, and he has been the Sharks' best offensive blueliner this season. Overall, he's at 26 points, 85 shots on net, 48 blocked shots, 31 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 32 appearances.