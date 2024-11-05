Fantasy Hockey
Jake Walman headshot

Jake Walman News: Expected to be scratched Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Walman will be a healthy scratch Tuesday versus Columbus, per Max Miller of NHL.com.

Walman has a goal and nine points in 13 appearances this season, including seven points over his past four outings. However, he did have a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Vancouver. The decision to scratch Walman is still surprising, but after a game out of the lineup, he will likely dress Thursday against Minnesota while serving in his typical top-four capacity. In the meantime, Jack Thompson is projected to draw back into the lineup Tuesday after being scratched Saturday.

