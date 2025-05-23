Jake Walman News: Garners assist Friday

Walman logged an assist, three shots on goal, three blocked shots and two hits in Friday's 3-0 win over the Stars in Game 2.

Walman has yet to earn more than one point in any playoff round. He's playing in the a third-pairing role for the Oilers, who haven't had to lean on him as much since John Klingberg has been a good fit since entering the lineup. Walman now has a goal, two assists, a plus-12 rating, 22 shots on net, 18 hits, 33 blocked shots and six PIM through 13 playoff contests.