Jake Walman News: Generates two helpers
Walman notched two assists and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.
Walman helped out on Macklin Celebrini's second-period equalizer and a go-ahead goal by Fabian Zetterlund in the third. This was Walman's second multi-point effort in his last three outings. The 28-year-old defenseman already has a career year to his name with five goals, 19 helpers, six power-play points, 75 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 29 appearances. He's been a big boost to any fantasy manager who took a chance on him in drafts or those who plucked him off the waiver wire early in the campaign.
