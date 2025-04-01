Jake Walman News: Nets first goal with new team

Walman scored a goal four shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

The goal was Walman's first as an Oiler, tying the game at 1-1 just 19 seconds into the second period. The defenseman was on the top pairing in this contest, though he should have no trouble maintaining top-four minutes as long as Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed) is out. Walman is up to six points over 12 games with the Oilers and a total of seven goals, 38 points, 154 shots on net, 142 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 62 appearances when accounting for his time with the Sharks to begin the campaign.