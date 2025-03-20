Jake Walman News: Pockets assist Thursday

Walman provided an assist and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

Walman has three helpers over seven outings since he was traded to the Oilers from the Sharks. The 29-year-old defenseman continues to see significant minutes, though the Oilers have five blueliners competing for top-four minutes. For the season, Walman is at 35 points, 138 shots on net, 133 blocked shots, 55 hits and a plus-3 rating over 57 appearances.