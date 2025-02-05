Jake Walman News: Registers power-play assist

Walman logged a power-play assist, six blocked shots and three hits in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Walman's offense is starting to come back around -- he has three points over his last six outings, and this was his first power-play point since Dec. 17. He also has 24 blocks in that six-game sample. The 28-year-old blueliner is up to 29 points (seven on the power play), 108 shots on net, 82 blocks, 40 hits, 28 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 42 contests overall.