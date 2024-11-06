Jake Walman News: Returning to lineup versus Wild

Walman (coach's decision) will be back in action against Minnesota on Thursday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Walman's benching versus the Blue Jackets on Tuesday was for non-hockey reasons according to head coach Ryan Warsofsky. The 28-year-old blueliner had been rolling offensively before sitting out Tuesday, racking up seven points in his last four contests. With Walman back in the lineup, Jack Thompson figures to be relegated to a spot in the press box.