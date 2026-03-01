Jake Walman News: Scores again Saturday

Walman scored a goal in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Sharks.

Walman put up four goals in just five games in February. The 30-year-old defenseman looks to have some momentum for the stretch run, which is a positive given all the time he missed due to two injuries earlier in the campaign. He has 18 points, 60 shots on net, 52 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 32 appearances.