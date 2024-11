Walman scored a goal in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Stars.

Walman cut the Stars' lead to 3-2 at 13:25 of the third period with a snap shot from the top of the right circle. This was his second goal of the season, but he's made a bigger impact as a playmaker from the blue line. The 28-year-old has 10 assists already, and that figure represents a career-high mark for him.