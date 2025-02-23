Jake Walman News: Secures first 30-point campaign

Walman notched an assist, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

Walman has logged three assists over eight contests since his last goal. He's still arguably the best blueliner the Sharks have, at least for fantasy. The 29-year-old is up to 30 points for the first time in his career, doing so in a mere 45 appearances. He's added 114 shots on net, 91 blocked shots, 44 hits and a minus-1 rating while skating in a top-four role.