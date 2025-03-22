Jake Walman News: Sets up empty-netter

Walman recorded a shorthanded assist in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Kraken.

Walman's helper was on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' empty-netter, which completed a hat trick for the forward. With four assists over eight games as an Oiler, Walman has settled in nicely with his new team. He's at 36 points (seven on the power play, one shorthanded), 139 shots on net, 134 blocked shots, 55 hits and a plus-4 rating through 58 appearances between Edmonton and San Jose this season.