Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jake Walman headshot

Jake Walman News: Slings assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

Walman notched an assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.

The defensive pair of Walman and Cody Ceci was on the ice for the Sharks' two goals and none of the Sabres' tallies. With four points over five contests since he returned from an upper-body injury, Walman doesn't appear to have lost a step. The defenseman is at two goals, 11 helpers, 53 shots on net, 29 blocked shots, 16 hits and a plus-4 rating over 18 outings this season while seeing top-pairing minutes.

Jake Walman
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now