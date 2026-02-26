Jake Walman News: Tacks on two goals in blowout win
Walman scored twice on four shots and went plus-3 in Thursday's 8-1 win over the Kings.
Walman had the Oilers' last two goals of the game. He's up to seven tallies this season, including four over his last nine outings. The veteran defenseman is at 17 points, 59 shots on net, 52 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 31 contests overall, playing mainly in a second-pairing role.
