Walman notched three assists in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over Utah.

All three points came in during a two-minute stretch late in the third period as Walman fueled a wild comeback by the Sharks from a 4-1 deficit. It's the first multi-point performance of the season for the veteran defenseman, and while Walman is seeing time with San Jose's first power-play unit, he's gotten onto the scoresheet in only three of the team's first 10 contests.