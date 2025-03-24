Jakob Chychrun Injury: Dealing with laceration

Chychrun was cut by a skate in his hand/wrist area during Saturday's game against Florida and is considered questionable for Tuesday's game in Winnipeg, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Although head coach Spencer Carbery said that Chychrun got lucky overall during Saturday's incident, he also described the 26-year-old's laceration as a "significant" cut. It's encouraging that Chychrun will travel with the team ahead of Tuesday's matchup, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to play. If he doesn't get the green light, Alexander Alexeyev and Dylan McIlrath are candidates to take his place in the lineup.