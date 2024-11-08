Fantasy Hockey
Jakob Chychrun Injury: In regular jersey at practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Chychrun (upper body) is practicing in a regular jersey ahead of Friday's tilt versus Pittsburgh, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Chychyrun has missed the last four games, but he could return to the lineup as early as Friday, depending on how he feels after taking contact for the first time. Chychrun has two goals and two assists in eight appearances this season. Should he return to action. look for Alexander Alexeyev to be the odd man out on the blue line.

Jakob Chychrun
Washington Capitals
