Jakob Chychrun Injury: Not taking contact yet

Chychrun (upper body) skated Wednesday, but he isn't taking contact yet, per Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.

Chychrun won't play if he's not cleared for contact, so it's reasonable to believe he'll miss his fourth consecutive game when the Capitals host the Predators on Wednesday. The 26-year-old blueliner has two goals and four points in eight appearances in 2024-25. His continued absence increases the chances of Alexander Alexeyev remaining in the lineup.